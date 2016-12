Following a fake news report, that Israel was threatening Pakistan with nuclear weapons, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif tweeted that Israel had forgotten Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif . (photo credit:REUTERS)Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif threatened Israel late Friday night, following a fake news report from the website AWD , stating that Israel's defense minister was threatening to destroy Pakistan.The fake news article, titled, "Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack," was later published by a variety of other news sources.Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AHThe article claimed that former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon had threatened Pakistan last Tuesday, following a reported Pakistani deal to send troops to help fight Islamic State in Syria.Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page. AWD had trouble keeping Ya'alon's title straight, the website originally called him by his correct title of former defense minister, later on in the report he is refereed to as the current defense minister. Ya'alon was replaced by current Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman this past May.The article even issued the fake quote, "As far as we are concerned,that is a threat,if, by misfortune, they arrive in Syria, we will know what to do,we will destroy them with a nuclear attack."The Pakistani defense minister tweeted that Israel had forgotten that Pakistan also has nuclear capabilities.The tweet at the time of reporting was still on the Pakistani Defense Ministers verified Twitter page, with many responding with criticism of the minister.A verified Israeli Defense Ministry account responded to the tweet in Hebrew stating that the report was completely fictitious. @KhawajaMAsif The statement attributed to fmr Def Min Yaalon re Pakistan was never said @KhawajaMAsif reports referred to by the Pakistani Def Min are entirely falseAsif had not tweeted since.