Urban Planning

Even a planned city like Islamabad is less organised than cities from Kenya, Ghana etc.

Urbanization in Pakistan

Urban population in Pakistan will cross 50% of the total by 2025

Water Quality & Sanitation

Islamabad: Improved Water 94.4%, Improved Sanitation 85.5%

Faisalabad: Improved Water 85.2%, Improved Sanitation 95.8%

Balochistan: Improved Water 91.2%, Improved Sanitation 57.9%

Rest of Pakistan: Improved Water 92.3%, Improved Sanitation 65.5%

Improved Water and Sanitation in Worse All Pakistani cities is worse than in Gambia and Egypt

City Slums

Pakistan’s urban slums are decreasing but the slum residents are still increasing rapidly

Lets Take a Look at The Gini Coefficient

Financial inequality is looking bleak for Pakistan at just 0.34

Urban Area Facilities

Piped water: 67.7%

Sewerage Connection:73.0%

Fixed Telephone: No data

Mobile Coverage: No data

Electricity Connection: 95.2%

Piped water: 62.3%

Sewerage Connection: 67.6%

Fixed Telephone: 65.9%

Mobile Coverage: No data

Electricity Connection: 98.3%

Piped water: 50.4%

Sewerage Connection: 69.8%

Fixed Telephone: 19.5%

Mobile Coverage: No data

Electricity Connection: 99.8%

Astoundingly, Pakistan urban area facilities have gone downhill as time has passed instead of things improving. A big question mark on our governments.

Piped Water: 65.3 %

Sewerage Connection: 91.5%

Fixed Telephone: 23.0%

Electricity Connection: 99.9%

Piped Water: 42.9 %

Sewerage Connection: 63.5%

Fixed Telephone: 16.9%

Electricity Connection: 99.7%

Piped Water: 62.3% %

Sewerage Connection: 16.5%

Fixed Telephone: 13.7%

Electricity Connection: 99.1%

Piped Water: 35.3 %

Sewerage Connection: 34.2%

Fixed Telephone: 24.2%

Electricity Connection: 99.6%

Unemployment in Cities

Unemployment in Pakistani cities is worse than almost all Asian, European and American urban areas.

Final Words