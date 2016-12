China-Russia-Pakistan superpower triangle becoming reality

The China-Russia-Pakistan superpower triangle is starting to make even more sense now. Beijing, Moscow and Islamabad are a perfect fit for one another. While Russia has enough advanced military tech to replace Western military equipment in both Pakistan and China, Moscow also has the outstanding reputation of being a reliable energy supplier for its allies.China, for its part, is a major economic driver of the China-Russia-Pakistan superpower triangle. While Beijing remains more powerful in terms of economic factors compared to Islamabad and Moscow, its strategic partnership with Pakistan runs deep.In addition to building nuclear reactors for Pakistan and their lucrative China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ), the two allies also enjoy close military ties. Islamabad remains the biggest importer of Chinese-made defense equipment.Islamabad, meanwhile, has enough cash to buy military equipment from both China and Russia. In addition to buying defense equipment and energy supplies from Beijing and Moscow, Pakistan’s location in South Asia is attractive for both China and Russia to complete their longstanding policies in the region.