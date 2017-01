0

The economic indicators which include output, prices and jobs, trade, exchange and interest rates show that the latest GDP growth of the country has been recorded at 5.7 whereas in 2017 it has been predicted at 5.3 percent. The industrial production percentage and change a year ago has been recorded by +2.3 percent till October 2016 whereas during the same period India’s industrial production percentage and change was recorded -1.9 percent.

The economic experts believe that the Economist’s data is validating the government’s target for the GDP growth which is a positive sign; however, there is a need of reducing unemployment ratio as well. According to the experts the reduction in export is also a worrying indicator which needed to be considered by the government seriously.

According to the Economist’s data, the consumer prices percentage and change on a year ago has been recorded at +3.7 whereas India scored +3.6 in the same indicator. The unemployment rate has been recorded at 5.9 till 2015 whereas India’s unemployment was recorded at 5 in the same period.