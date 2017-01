Perhaps we should stop wising.



Jilani expresses concern over growing ISIS influence in Afghanistan





“Moreover, there was a convergence of interests between the two countries on a number of issues likely to strengthen the bilateral relations in future,” he added.

He said Pakistan had successfully launched a campaign of historical proportion to address the menace of terrorism. He expressed the hope that Pak-US cooperation would be further strengthened in the fight against terrorism by revisiting sale of F-16s and Coalition Support Fund issues. The ambassador said over the last few years terrorist incidents in Pakistan had reduced approximately by 70 percent with a positive impact on the economy.

was concerned about the growing influence of ISIS in Afghanistan.