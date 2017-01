Pakistan needs a dose of Trump's madman diplomacy

In dealing with foreign enemies, however, the jury is still out on the costs and benefits of unpredictability. Richard Nixon, for instance, famously argued that by appearing to be a madman he could compel North Vietnam to a peace deal that would otherwise prove impossible.

His presidency could well end in scandal, perhaps impeachment and resignation. But before that happens, a lot of foreign policy will be made, and it would be nice to know if his madman side could be turned to some constructive purpose.

If the upcoming administration is intent on applying the madman theory of international relations, Pakistan might be a good place to start. Washington has yet to find an effective way to gain Islamabad's full cooperation in the fight against international terrorism.

Pakistan is at best a sometimes-ally when it comes to counterterrorism.

At worst, Pakistan is an enemy, a state sponsor of terrorism in all but name, a host to anti-Afghan, anti-Indian jihadi militants with American blood on their hands.

The question is whether a madman administration might be able to do better. The only time that Pakistan has bent to Washington's will in any significant way was immediately after 9/11, when fear of a vengeful Washington led then-President Pervez Musharraf to cooperate on a variety of counterterror operations that netted top al Qaeda leaders on Pakistan's soil and to acquiesce, at least for several years, to an overthrow of Pakistan's favored Taliban regime in Afghanistan. As Musharraf has claimed in his memoir, he and other top Pakistani generals feared that unless they bowed to the Bush administration's demands, they would be "bombed back to the stone ages" or, more likely, would suffer the strategic consequences of seeing the United States align with India.

Perhaps Washington's problem in Pakistan has been the inability to muster a sufficiently credible threat (or perhaps a sufficiently generous inducement) to overwhelm Pakistan's other calculations about the costs and benefits of picking and choosing amid terror groups.

One of the only sure things we know about upcoming policy is that he means to get tough against "radical Islamic terrorists." Trump's obsession with terrorism and his top policy advisors with military experience in Afghanistan (National Security Advisor-designate Mike Flynn and his pick for secretary of defense, Gen. James Mattis) will, sooner or later, expose fundamental differences with Pakistan.

"Begin a full-scale, verifiable, and rapid offensive against all terrorist groups on Pakistani soil, or else."

At the very least, Islamabad would likely test Trump's will and the unity of his administration to see if doubts or differences could be exploited as a means to reduce or redirect American pressure. Pakistan's leaders have also mastered the art of playing for time, stalling to manage international pressure sparked by crises with India without yielding significant ground. And although a handful of U.S. security demands have been rejected outright over the past 15 years, most have been frustrated by an infinite stream of Pakistani delays and excuses.

On the positive side, for instance, Islamabad could arrest or kill some top terrorist leader to demonstrate the value of cooperation, while suggesting that coercive ultimatums are really unnecessary between close friends like Pakistan and the United States. On the negative side, a major surge in Pakistan-assisted Taliban violence within Afghanistan or a new crisis with India would force U.S. officials to appreciate just how much danger Pakistan poses as a regional spoiler. So in order to have any chance of success the Trump policy team would need to be ruthlessly unpredictable, but also steadfast and unified.

Although there is little doubt that past and current U.S. policies with Pakistan have failed to deliver satisfaction on core U.S. concerns, a truly mad approach could produce far worse failures.

This is why recent administrations have swallowed back the bile from Pakistan's double-dealing. It is also a good reason for Trump's advisors to think twice, even if their boss could be the most effective madman since Nixon.