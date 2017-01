The rising range and variety of Pakistan’s missile capability is a matter of deep concern not only to India but also the world at large. Alarm bells have been triggered off even in Washington with the Shaheen-III missile tested in 2015 having a range of 2,750 km with Israel in its range, along with several European countries. That has indeed set the US strategic community thinking.The recent decision of the Obama administration to impose trade restrictions on seven Pakistani entities came out of this concern. All the entities are linked to Pakistan’s missile program. With the addition of these seven, there are 47 Pakistani entities that are under strict watch of the U.S agencies. The Pakistanis have been claiming that Shaheen III has been designed to strike at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the farthest Indian Territory from its shores, but the Americans are not convinced given the inherent unreliability of Islamabad.India had recently lobbied successfully to get the US Congress to put a temporary hold on the sale of eight nuclear-capable F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan by refusing to subsidize their cost. Speaking recently on nuclear security outgoing US Vice-President Joe Biden alluded to this concern when he said: “Not just North Korea, but Russia, Pakistan, and others have made counterproductive moves that only increase the risk that nuclear weapons could be used in a regional conflict in Europe, South Asia, or East Asia.” Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis indicated during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Forces Committee that the US under Donald Trump would, in regard to Pakistan, continue the Obama administration’s policy of containment of and keeping a close watch on Islamabad’s nuclear program.Pakistan has reportedly inducted ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons as part of its artillery arsenal to pulverize any advancing Indian army division in the event of a war. But it is not as though India is sitting smug in the wake of Pakistani nuclear preparedness. India’s Agni V, for instance, can strike targets over 5,000 km away and can be launched from as far south as Chennai to strike Islamabad or Beijing. But with both neighbors in overdrive, the Pakistanis with active Chinese help, threat of a nuclear war is real indeed.