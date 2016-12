Pakistan based neurosurgeon required urgently

Bhai There is a nurosergon named Nazir Ahmad in Lahore. He is the best one. He operated my father in 1999 . He was in General Hospital Lhr after getting retired I guess wo Zainab Memorial main bethta hai ab.. he is a skilled surgeon.



Later if not you can ask him to go to KHI in Sadar there is a large equipped hospital. I forgot its name but the Dr was Amjad Ali I guess..He also operated my father in 2009.He was satisfied of him. I can check out the name and contact of that hospital.



Allah sab ko tandrusti day Ameen or aapni hifz o amaan main rakhy.

