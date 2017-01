Bottom Line: Makes the case for Pakistan civilian leadership and the int'l community needs to let and help Pakistan develop quickly to permanently tackle the instability caused by extremism.

Pakistan’s security dilemma far from over



In his zealous pursuit of fancy projects such as modern train lines and bus services, Prime Minister Sharif appears to have overlooked the vital and basic needs of ordinary Pakistanis

the root cause of violence in the first place is still waiting to be tackled.

evidence provides little assurance of the downturn being a permanent feature, unless the military action is followed up with long overdue reforms.

widespread evidence of the prevalence of poverty clearly suggests that there will be plenty of scope for young men from disenfranchised homes ready to join hard-line causes. Surrounded by abject poverty of the kind that remains unimaginable in daily lives, impoverished neighborhoods essentially remain the breeding ground for future terrorists.

widespread evidence of failing essential services, notably health care and education, have ultimately contributed to the malaise. In stark contrast to these poorly-run facilities for Pakistan’s widely neglected under privileged, the mushroom growth of privately-owned service providers says much about Pakistan’s direction. Ultimately, access to education and health care, which should be available as a matter of right in any civilized democracy, can simply not be taken for granted in present-day Pakistan.



First, it is essential for the top level of the establishment to recruit individuals with a powerful capacity to articulate a message of reform. For too long, however, governments in Pakistan have routinely ignored the need to deliver powerful messages and instead focused more on delivering messages with little relevance to meeting the daily challenges of ordinary Pakistanis.



Second, making the message stick must indeed become centrally relevant to the cause of reforms in a meaningful way. This essentially means that the cause of pushing ahead with a powerful reform agenda must not just be about presenting a more powerful narrative. It is equally vital to stitch that narrative with action by way of addressing gaps in public services.

In the past three years, since Sharif became Pakistan’s Prime Minister, prospects for farmers have consistently headed southward. In his zealous pursuit of fancy projects such as modern train lines and bus services, Sharif appears to have overlooked the vital and basic needs of ordinary Pakistanis. It is an oversight that has cost Pakistanis very dearly.