He corrected a questioner at his press conference Wednesday evening that the visit to Pakistan of President Putin has only been postponed and not cancelled .

He welcomed suggestions that Pakistan prime minister must visit Moscow at his earliest. Top-level political contacts had always been productive, but some spadework should be done to help such a visit being meaningful, like signing of agreements.

On Russian entry into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), he wanted it to be successful, but he said that Russian participation in that huge project would depend on time. He said his country had shown interest in buying the Pakistan Steel, and since it was based on Russian technology, Russia could help raise its production capacity to 3 million tons from present capacity of 1.1 million tons. He said the issue had to be decided by the Privatisation Commision.