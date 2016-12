3 HOURS AGO BY WEB DESKPakistan’s security forces thwarted a bombing at the Pak Afghan border by capturing a donkey laden with explosives and three men who was plotting to blow up the animal in a rebel attack.The political administration told media on Sunday that after seeing the donkey moving towards the border they pursued it and recovered explosives of more than 40 kgs from it.They added that they have informed Afghanistan’s border administration about the incident and have also registered a protest.