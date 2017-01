Flag Code, Etiquette and Laws

Seems you dont follow the news properly .Flag are not disrespectedThe flag should never be used for advertising purposes. It should not be embroidered, printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, handkerchiefs, paper napkins, boxes, or anything that is designed for temporary use. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a flag's staff or halyard.The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. Bunting of blue, white, and red can be used for covering a speaker's desk, draping the front of a platform, or for decoration in general.The disrespect to the Indian National Flag means and includesusing the Indian National Flag as a portion of costume or uniform of any description or embroidering or printing it on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or any dress material;allowing the Indian National Flag to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water intentionally