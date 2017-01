It stands to reason that a portion of the proposed budget involves the JF-17s. While USD $68.76 million would be sufficient to pay for three JF-17s – and the requisite maintenance, logistics and training package – upfront, the budget likely includes other acquisitions.For example, the NAF is building a fleet of 12 Mil Mi-35 air assault helicopters , and it is interested in adding the EMB-314 Super Tucano to bolster its close air support capabilities.