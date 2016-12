New Delhi should stop behaving like a spoilt kid: Official Chinese media



“Sometimes, India behaves like a spoilt kid, carried away by the lofty crown of being ‘the biggest democracy in the world.’ India has the potential to be a great nation, but the country’s vision is shortsighted,”

“Even the US would have to think twice before it messes with China on such sensitive problems, so what makes India so confident that it could manage?,”

The Mongolian Ambassador to India had sought New Delhi’s help to overcome China’s counter measures. However, the Mongolian government has given in and pledged that it will never invite Dalai Lama again.