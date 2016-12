He probably does it for time pass, but fact is he was the President and the military Chief and therefore is in loop with domestic and International affairs. I see a lot of generals and other military officers visiting news channels and TV programs as analysts, I dont see there is any harm if General Musharaf renders his opinion the same way. Also the present government is trying to politicize everything he did therefore he also needs a medium to carry his point across........After all the free media is attributed to him not the Ganjoo's or Zardari's who couldn't even tolerate a movie like Maalik.

Click to expand...