On the first day after his funeral, Rs80 million came in the form of donations

“To pray at his grave is a guaranteed way to have it answered, for Qadri has earned a place at the side of the Prophet (PBUH) through his sacrifice,” he added, as we walked through the courtyard into the shrine.

It is said that on the first day after his funeral, Rs80 million came in the form of donations, with a steady stream continuing since.