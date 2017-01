In the singly engine category for the IAF it's a good idea but we already have invested alot into the LCA program and any further money spended on this sort of program won't leave a very well impression with the people back home plus the 2000s are no doubt a very capable aircraft is still a 4 decades old design (hey so is f-16s). The French and the DA will have to provide some serious upgrades like AESA, better performing engines and maybe Spectra too. All of this should be better then the current m2k upgrades. Then there is the factor of local benefits it will provide to the Indian MICs.All this and the competition with the powerful American weapon lobby and the competition with the gripen makes it all a really tough ask from the DA. They already tasted it all in the MMRCA competition and might not be willing to risk it again.