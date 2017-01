Misbah: Came like an Ul-Haq, leaving like a Niazi

And, while Pakistan cricket produces villains and heroes in equal measure, Misbah is a singular man. Click to expand...

Taking over the Pakistan captaincy at a difficult time, Misbah led the team with aplomb © Getty

Defence is a lethal weapon when it comes to Misbah © Getty

Will Misbah go the Dhoni way? © Getty

The scoop shot that changed the future of T20 cricket © Getty

