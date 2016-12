“Pakistan saw a 30% decline in militant attacks whereas the number of resultant deaths also decreased by 28%,” a report published by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) read.

Over 950 people were killed and another 1,815 injured in approximately 500 militant attacks during 2016, far lower than the previous year when Pakistan witnessed an unprecedented decline in militant attacks due to Zarb-e-Azb, the report said. “Except Balochistan, all administrative units saw a reduction in deaths and injuries in militant attacks,” the document read.

The organisation said security forces killed at least 859 militants while over 4,000 suspects, including handlers, supporters and financiers of terrorists were arrested over 1,104 intelligence-based operations carried out nationwide.