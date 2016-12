What is this "islamist terror"? Who defines it ? - the west? How is Germany one of the most technologically and materially prosperous countries in the world is threatened by this "islamist terror" more than countries like china and russia hacking away their industrial and scientific secrets? The answer to all this is that its not a threat. its an excuse to justify their secular imperialistic crusade in the muslim world. They want to intellectually and culturally invade and lomotomise the muslim world and "islamist terror" is the brush by which they paint all those opposing them.

