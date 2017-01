Mentally unstable foreign woman in custody



Sent to mental health centre for 10 days observation

The police arrested a foreign citizen from the Kozhikode beach on Friday after she behaved abnormally towards people around. She allegedly vandalised a wayside eatery and attacked people there. The 60-year-old is suspected to be a citizen of Australia. She did not have any proof of identity or valid passport with her. After medical examination she was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who sent her to the Government Mental Health Centre here for 10 days observation.



The Special Branch Police, who arrested her, said she had undergone treatment at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal and that she had a criminal case against her in Thiruvananthapuram district. The police have reason to believe that her passport and baggage are stored at the Ratnagiri railway station in Karnataka.



At the Mental Health Centre, she has been behaving irritably and refused to cooperate with the staff. She was so violent that the routine blood investigation could not be carried out. She attacked anyone who tried to approach her by throwing water at them. She was eating though, sources at the Mental Health Centre said.



The Special Branch said that her son in Australia had been contacted.