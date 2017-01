WTF! LOL!



I have never heard anything like that come from the Indian armed forces. They have usually shunned making political comments but this is a serious indictment of Modi if there ever was one and coming from a senior General. Indians cannot spin this story. This is bad news and it is not the Indian army at fault here, it is Modi and the BJP. They are fascists and they are acting like it. This Modi didnt finish crapping on the Indian economy before he crapped on the Armed forces too?

Click to expand...