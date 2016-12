China Macao 2015 gross national income per-capita surpasses 65,000 USD

(Xinhua) 13:16, December 31, 2016

MACAO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Macao's national income per-capita reaches 520,004 patacas (about 65,172 U.S. dollars) in 2015, the special administrative region's statistics service said in its latest report on Saturday.