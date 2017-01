KARACHI RECEIVES FIRST WINTER RAIN OF THIS SEASONFriday, 13 January 2017 13:26 Posted by Asfia Afzal 64Amid a severe countrywide wave of cold, a fresh spell of rain begins today (Friday). The wet spell is expected to prevail till Sunday. Karachi has received its first winter rain of this season, while upper-parts of the country are receiving rain with snowfall.According to the weather advisory, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Sindh during Friday to Saturday. In Punjab, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places from Sunday to Wednesday. Rain is also expected at isolated places in southern Punjab on Saturday/Sunday, local media reported.Moderate Showers accompanied with thunder and high winds will prevail in Karachi till Sunday night.Wahan to bus phankay band hoyein hoan gay yahan double jacket chala raha hoan :tonight tempreture will drop to 4C