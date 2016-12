​

The Government of Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launch judicial e-Stamp papers in entire Punjab starting from today.First judicial e-Stamp paper was issued today from the Bank of Punjab Civil Lines Branch, Lahore. The non-judicial e-Stamping system has already been working in about 36 districts of Punjab from October 26, 2016. Now, both judicial and non-judicial e-Stamp papers will be available in entire Punjab.Now it will take only 10-15 minutes to get the stamps issued which earlier took about two to three days.Judicial e-Stamp Paper Launching Training Sessions took place in Punjab on 22nd December 2016. The informative sessions were attended by the relevant stakeholders. PITB explained about the system and flow of the process in the issuance of judicial e-Stamps throughout Punjab, Pakistan.PITB has advised the citizens to visit any nearest Bank of Punjab branch to get the Non-Judicial or Judicial e-Stamp papers after filling requisite challan 32-A form using the e-Stamping portal.