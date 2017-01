This guy along with many others are involved in many crimes. They are not activists but the paid stooges working on enemy agenda. The so-called brigade is involved in blasphemy as well as provoking many people for chaos and unrest that would cause them to take law into their hands. Specific lot in media is actually trying to defend them as being co-leagues and causing misleading and propaganda in society. The gang is actually trying to damage the society and peace as being the part of media warfare sponsored by enemy while trying to provoke people for killings in the name of religion, sect etc which has to be taken as anti-State activity and be tried under NAP along with Cyber Crime Bill under Section of terrorism.Why not to tag @Horus for such verification.