In the eyes of Palestinians this attack was aimed at occupiers and can be considered justified from that point of view.



Israel must stop building illegal settlements in the West Bank, end the blockade of Gaza and withdraw from illegally occupied land in Palestine. As well as return the Golan Heights to Syria.



It is unfortunate that young people (young soldiers) must die but this is entirely Israel's own doing and that of its politicians that are elected by the Israeli people.



If Israelis want to live in a safe and peaceful country they should vote for politicians who support the two-state solution and the above that I mentioned.



That would not solve all problems but most of them.

