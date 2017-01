The pattern seems to be clear. They use spy sats, insider agents to determine targets and launch cruise missiles from inside israeli or labennon airspace or barely enter golan heights for launch.



- storing ammo inside tunnels underground bunkers can be an option. Spy sats cant do a jack even in palestime for years to detect them. Insided agents need to be found out.

- High altitude sams still offer protection as they cant take the risk to enter. Testing ecm would ve a coin toss risking many planes and pilots.

-shorad needs to be updated. Repeatedly what they use against israeli missiles whether pantsyr or tor fails or undeployed which doesnt seem so after so many attacks.

-spy sats can be jammed. China tested a laser more than a decade ago to dazzle the optics. Similar can be developed and deployed by related parties like Iran.

