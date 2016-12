Israeli reaction: 'Gang-up at the UN'

Mr Netanyahu and Mr Obama have had an uneasy political relationship

A statement issued by Mr Netanyahu's office said the Obama administration had "not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes".



Mr Netanyahu is looking forward to working with Mr Trump, the statement added.



Israel also announced its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal had been ordered to return for consultations and that it was cutting all aid programmes to Senegal.



Israel has no diplomatic ties with Malaysia and Venezuela.



What did the Palestinians say?

A spokesman for Mr Abbas said: "The Security Council resolution is a big blow to Israeli policy, a unanimous international condemnation of settlements and a strong support for the two-state solution."



The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour said: "The Council's action, while long overdue, is timely, necessary and important."

The US reaction





"The settlement problem has gotten so much worse that it is threatening the two-state solution," she said.



Criticising Mr Netanyahu, she said: "One cannot simultaneously champion expanding settlements and champion a two-state solution that would end the conflict."



However, she said the US had not voted in favour of the resolution because it was "too narrowly focused" on settlements.



She added that even if all settlements were dismantled, both sides would still have to acknowledge "uncomfortable truths" and make "difficult choices" to reach peace.



Meanwhile, Mr Trump, who will be inaugurated on 20 January,



On Thursday, Mr Trump had urged the council to reject the motion.



"Peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," he said.



