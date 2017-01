Is the tide turning against Iraq’s Nuri al-Maliki? ​



Maliki is widely remembered for crushing Iraq’s 'Arab spring' in 2012 after raid was ordered on Ministry of Finance headed by Rafi al-Issawi.



2017/01/08 Issue: 88 Page: 5

The Arab Weekly

Nazli Tarzi



“Lest we forget, the political system in Iraq was essentially founded upon injustices and the existing alliances that form the political process lack popular support,” Zaidi said. “Whether it is Sunni or Shia or Kurdish, these are all political blocs moulded by the hands of US occupiers.”



He said that April’s vote “will give birth to new political parties and trends with old faces”. He added that observers should expect several delays under “invented pretences” of the ruling national Shia alliance to postpone the results.