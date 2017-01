Is the Thai military pivoting away from the West to China?

JANUARY 7, 2017 3:13 AM (UTC+8)

Embracing China

Thailand is eyeing Chinese weapons to modernize its military hardware, signalling a shift in the traditional Thai arms acquisition policy. Until recently, Bangkok has largely opted for defense items from the United States and its Western allies and partners.The question is now whether this apparent change of tack by the Thai ruling military junta is dictated by diversification’s needs in arm purchases or by the geopolitical imperative of balancing the country’s relations with Washington and Beijing amid a mounting power play between them in East Asia. Some go further and speculate that behind Thailand’s growing interest in Chinese arms there is a strategic choice by Thai generals, who aim to pivot away from the US – an old ally of Bangkok’s – to Beijing.General Chalermchai Sittisat, the Thai army commander in chief, upheld on January 2 that his country was likely to procure more Chinese weaponry. He then pointed out that Thailand had not switched preferences in defense and security procurements from the West to China.