Is Obama a Russian Agent?

Dmitry Orlov

Club Orlov

Originally appeared

He simultaneously supported, armed, trained and fought various terrorist groups, making a joke of the usual US technique of using “terrorism by proxy.”

But perhaps Obama’s most significant service on behalf of the Russian nation was in throwing the election to Donald Trump.

As a result of Obama’s steadfast efforts, the US will now have a Russia-friendly president who is eager to make deals with Russia, but will have to do so from a significantly weakened negotiating position.

And since Obama’s contribution was especially helpful to Russia, I propose that he be awarded the Russian Federation’s Order of Friendship, to go with his Nobel Peace Prize.