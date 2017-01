Iran and JF-17

Even if Iran had no sanctions, we did not seek this aircraft. Reason is because it is a small single-engine fighter, and Iran has a very large area (nearly twice the size of Pakistan) so we need a longer range fighter.



Furthermore, Iran's regional opponents are Saudi (and their stooges), Israel and USA, who have F-15, F/A-18 and F-16 in varying numbers. I don't think many Pakistani members here, though they for sure are patriotic, are going to claim the JF-17 is superior to the F-15. Therefore, Iran seeks a higher capability aircraft like the Su-30 to counter the higher capability aircraft used by its enemies. The Su-30 also has a very long range (very suited for Iran), multi role capability and good weapons suite.



For sure the JF-17 is better than most aircraft currently in Iran's inventory (IMHO with the exception of the F-14) but Iran seeks an aircraft of higher capability. Just being better than the F-5 or F-4 is not enough, it needs to be on par with or better than the F-15.





Funny.





Trainer.

