India’s 1st International Stock Exchange: Benefits

As per experts, this unique stock exchange will enable infusion of more FDI in the country, and will enable ‘cross-border investment’, which will inturn help the Govt. to promote growth and development of the society.



BSE has also pledged to infuse Rs 500 crore as an initial capital for INX, to kickstart its operations.



Features of INX Exchange

It will be world’s fastest exchange in terms of response time, with median trade speed of 4 micro-seconds Will be open for trading 22 hours a Day BSE will be investing 500 crore in this exchange over next 3 years INX Exchange will have 100 employees INX will trade in equities and other related products of companies incorporated outside India Currently it will offer derivative products in equity, currency and commodities. It will then expand to Depository receipts and bonds. INX has security in line with International standards

Tax Benefits For Investments at INX

Benefits in security transaction tax

Less commodity transaction tax

Benefits in dividend distribution tax

Waiver in Long term capital tax

And, no income tax for a fixed period of time

At the time of writing, around 250 investors (from India and abroad) besides leading financial institutions have expressed their desire to use INX for their investment needs.



As of March, 2016, Bombay Stock Exchange had a market cap of $1.43 trillion, and volume of $93 billion (as of 2014). Total 5749 listings are already included there.'