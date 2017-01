Do not cry China!



We know we are privileged,has excellent track record and fulfilled every criteria that is need to get NSG membership. It is you who has myopic view and got exposed.



It is not the US which is giving India the membership, it is the world that has voted in favour of India except handful of countries including you.



You are trying to hide your failure and also trying to make US as primary reason for your pathetic stand and diplomacy.



If you do not change your myopic policies towards India , them I am afraid you will have tough time ahead in UN.



Next stop UNSC permanent seat. Best of luck !



I am sure you will also bat for your partner Pakistan. Try telling the truth to your people what really happened and where your fault is there and as a consequence how India China relations got affected.

Click to expand...