1. SCS has many things to do with India because it is an indication of how China behaves on disputed territories.

2-5 It is an international shipping route and India also have oil explorations in that region.

I don't care about what China claims, you had options to solve the issue through ICJ. But since ICJ ruled in favor of Philippines you threatened the ICJ itself.

You still didn't answer about Agni-5 goal it can be Beijing to any country in that circle. We can even use it against Pakistan as a Second strike capability missile. There is no official government report saying it is targeted at Beijing.

6. Because you don't face any problems due to terrorism. Unlike us. We had to do what we gotta do.

