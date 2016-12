India has taken a giant leap as it successfully flight tested the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW), from an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.SAAW, an indigenously designed and developed 120 kg class smart weapon, developed by DRDO, is a light-weight high-precision-guided bomb and one of the world class weapons systems.SAAW weighs around 125-150 kgs and has a strike distance of 80-100 kms. The weapon will lend a supreme power to Air Force as this means the IAF can hit adversary airfields with high precision and from a safe distance.In addition, its high explosive warhead with deep penetration capabilities can easily destroy even the steel reinforced concrete runways and make it impossible for the enemy aircraft to even take off while being controlled from the cockpit.The weapon can easily cover the airways of the entire Pakistan. Major operational bases in Pakistan are located at Rafiqui (Shorkot), Masroor (Karachi), Samungli (Quetta), Minhas (Kamra), Peshawar and PAF Base Mushaf (Sargodha).The captive and release trials were tracked by Radar and Telemetry ground stations at ITR during the entire duration of the flight. The performance of all systems were satisfactory with all the mission objectives achieved.It is an Air to Surface weapon and can be launched from Jaguar and Su-30 aircraft. In future, the same can be integrated to the French Rafale aircraft being imported by the IAF.The government sanctioned the Rs 56.58-crore SAAW project in September 2013.In May, the DRDO conducted the first test on the weapon system from the IAF Jaguar DARIN-II aircraft.