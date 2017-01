The move came after the 40-year-old constable Tej Bahadur Yadav of BSF’s 29th battalion posted videos on social media complaining about the low quality food served to the Indian troops and exposing the corruption in the army.



Yadav has been deployed as a plumber in the new headquarters.



He told media that his fellow soldiers are happy that the truth has been revealed however; the commandment is pressurizing him to remove the video from social media.



While taking notice of the incident Indian Home minister Rajnath Singh has sought a report from the BSF and directed appropriate action.



Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated probe into the matter.