SP says Community Police Officers concept will be expanded to rural areas in 2017



The Chittoor district police could give a tough time to the well-organised red sanders smugglers network by making seizures of precious logs to the tune of 37 tonnes worth over Rs. 75 crore, as many as 108 vehicles worth Rs. 16.2 crore, besides arresting 324 smuggling operatives in 107 cases in 2016.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas said as part of the war against the red sanders smugglers, the district police had filed a record 60 PD (Preventive Detention) Act cases, the number which is first of its kind in the State.

Suspect sheets were opened on 26 accused and rowdy-sheets on 17 persons. A highlight was the arrest of three notorious gangs involved in red sanders smuggling, and making recommendations to the Enforcement Directorate for attaching properties of five notorious accused.

In coordination with the Bengaluru rural police, massive awareness campaigns were undertaken at Ketiganahalli (Karnataka) to prompt the locals stay away from smuggling activity. In June, jewellery worth over Rs. 2 crore and valuable land documents belonging to Sangeetha Chatterjee (model and associate of notorious red sanders smuggler and undertrial Markondus Lakshmanan of Kolkata) were seized in a special raid. To make the tracking of smuggling activity more effective, an exclusive software — Red Sanders Information System (RAIS) — was developed.



Tackling of crime rate was remarkable in 2016.



Of 3,970 cases, 3,099 were solved and the remaining were under brisk investigation.



Compared to the previous year, the crime rate had come down by 85% in 2016. Three gangs involved in kidnappings were arrested in 2016 and Rs. 40 lakh was seized at various locations.



A highway robbery gang was apprehended at Palamaner, and property worth Rs. 20 lakh was seized.



By initiating people-friendly administration, the Chittoor police coordinated with Lok Adalat to resolve about 1,000 cases.



The SP said to strengthen the police administration in 2017, the unique Community Police Officers concept would be further expanded to rural areas.



He said top priority would be accorded to tackle atrocities against women and children.