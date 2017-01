Japan's Softbank, which has major solar plans in India, will also soon close on a US$100 billion technology fund. Twitter: Piyush Goyal

Analyst firms widely expect India to race into third place in the global solar deployment rankings in 2017 by taking over Japan, which has been a staple solar market for some time, but which does not currently have the same pace of growth as India.

Japanese firm Softbank has already expressed its mission to add 20GW of solar power in India through partnership with Bharti Enterprises and Foxconn. A Softbank spokesman told PV Tech that the firm will soon close on a US$100 billion technology fund, having attracted investment from various internatinal heavyweight companies and certain sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East.