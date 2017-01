BEIJING: About 50 leading Chinese IT firms today brainstormed with top Indian software companies at a symposium on how China can make use of India's IT prowess in its big push to transform the world's second largest economy heavily dependent on manufacturing sector to services.

In the last few years, India has been making out a case for China that a much wider opening for Indian IT would besides helping transformation of Chinese economy from manufacturing to services also boost sagging Indian exports to China.

The balance in over USD 70 billion bilateral trade between Indian-China is heavily tilted in favour of Beijing with last year the trade deficit mounting to over USD 51 billion.



Vice Mayor of Nanjing Municipal government Xie ZhiZheng in his address welcomed Indian IT companies' participation in collaborative ventures in the Chinese market.

Chinese companies are very good in manufacturing and India has the software prowess and when the two combine, a natural win-win situation is created for both Indian and Chinese companies to collaborate and come up with world-class products, in particular in Internet of Things (IoT) domain, said Gagan Sabharwal, Director, Global Trade Development, NASSCOM.

The Indian IT industry clocked revenues of USD 146 billion in 2015 and its exports are expected to grow at a rate of 12 - 14 per cent, the statement said.



India has also emerged as the world's largest sourcing destination for IT industry, accounting for 67 per cent of the USD 124-130 billion market and is gaining prominence in terms of intellectual capital with several global IT firms setting up their innovation centres in India, it said.