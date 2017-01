While the Navy has had its communication satellite up in the sky since August 2013, the IAF is still waiting for one of its own.

The 2,650-kg naval satellite has transponders in Ku-band, S-band and an ultra-high frequency band to communicate with the submarines.

GSAT-7A, on the other hand, will have transponders only in the K-band, the Isro sources said, because of the IAF’s requirement.