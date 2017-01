UAE’s economic integration with the Arab world faces its own set of challenges. Countries like Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen are embroiled in conflict, precluding any hope of unified Arab economic development. A high level of unemployment among Arab youth is a matter of concern fueling terrorism in the region. There has been a sharp decline in inter-Arab investments and the developmental disparities between the countries make cooperation and growth within the Middle East a complicated matter. The experiment of the “GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) model” — a vision for a common Gulf market, customs union, workforce nationalization, and even a common foreign policy and defense policy — is underway but has yet to yield the desired results. Thus UAE is looking farther afield for partners.