India sees long bank queues as rupee deadline passes

There have been long queues outside many banks in India as people tried to deposit discontinued banknotes ahead of a deadline that has now passed.

An estimated 40% of cash dispensers are empty, meaning people are unable to withdraw new notes to replace the old ones they have handed in.

But there are concerns that many poorer people and those in rural areas have yet to get bank accounts.

But critics argue the move has failed to root out corruption and unearth illegal cash, since most of the money in circulation has been put back into the financial system. Instead, they say, the economy which was growing at a rapid pace, has slowed down significantly.