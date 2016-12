This member said that we Indians spectacularly hide our negative points. I don't know in what sense he was talking. If he cares to elaborate, I would be entertained.



In rebuttal to his comment, I would cite one anecdote: In 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire, which showed India in poor light, I believe 90% of actors and actresses were Indians and they were happy about the movie. Does it say something about India's openness?

