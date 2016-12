If US is reluctant to establish a jet fighter production line in India because of politiForgings conomic pressure, then it will lose out to France, Sweden or Russia, all of whom don't seem to have the same issues. Even if production lines move to India, there will be countless components that will still be manufactured in US that will go into the jets.



I think it's a win-win, but I doubt Trump and his supporters see it this way.

Click to expand...