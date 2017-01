India brings Dalai Lama in from the cold to irritate China

Will the Dalai Lama route work? It seems a very remote possibility. China is not known to blink under pressure tactic. Tibet is also a core issue for China, which is non-negotiable.

It is preposterous on the part of the Indian government to expect China (or Russia) to be party to any process aimed at isolating Pakistan – leave alone imposing Pakistan or to legitimize military actions against Pakistan under international law and UN Charter – when that country is about to be admitted as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.