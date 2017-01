“We have asked for a special arrangement for our standard supply of Indian currency and have received assurances, but frankly we are worried because of growing public resentment over the currency situation which has hit a large number of people,” said the envoy.



“I am receiving phone calls from distant mountain areas and people are seeking explanation about the demonetisation. They are asking India to give them an opportunity to deposit old Indian notes,” said Mr. Upadhyay.