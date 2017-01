Iflix and Hum TV collaborate to give viewers some of the best Pakistani showsYou can now binge watch serials by Hum TV and other channels on IflixHIP DESK ABOUT 2 HOURS AGOIn today's day and age, hardly anyone wants the hassle of buying DVD's. Which is why watching movies and serials online has become a fad now. But what is one to do when they want to watch their favorite Pakistani drama? Log in to You! tube and wait for the serial to load? Well, fret not guys, because we have the perfect solution for you. Instead of streaming several episodes, you can now simply log into Iflix, and binge on some of your favorite Pakistani shows.Yes, Iflix, the world’s leading Internet TV service, has recently announced a multi-year content licensing deal with Hum TV.Iflix users can now binge watch nearly 50 of Hum TV’s most popular and award-winning titles, including Bin Roye, Udaari, Mann Mayal Zara Yaad Kar, Pakeeza, Gul-e-Rana, Maan, Kaisay Tum Se Kahoon, Qaid-e-Tanhai and Vasl.In fact, in the coming months, the online streaming website will continue to add more popular shows from numerous other channels.Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Humsafar will also be added to the list along with Zindagi Gulzar Hai.The internet TV service is thrilled to add so many of Hum TV’s most popular and award-winning dramas to their library that includes international content.“We are deeply committed to localisation, and this landmark partnership with Hum TV is a testament to that promise,” said the Iflix Group Chief Content Officer, James Bridges.Regarding the collaboration, Chief Strategy Officer of Hum Network Limited, Hassan Jawed commented; “Our collaboration with Iflix exhibits our commitment to promoting quality entertainment content globally. We are confident that Iflix will prove to be a key strategic partner for us in the years to come”.Now available in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Brunei, Iflix will continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets in the coming months.Iflix offers consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award winning programs. The subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets. The subscribers of the service can also download TV shows and movies from Iflix’s extensive catalogue for offline viewing.Well, we are so glad to see our TV shows be a part of the global market. Seems like it's our time to shine!