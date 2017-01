Smoke billows from a building after a Taliban attack in Gereshk district of Helmand province, Afghanistan Thomson Reuters

U.S. Marines from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey (rear) and Sergeant Travis Dawson, 24, from Continental, Ohio, (front) protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. U.S.-led NATO troops launched a crucial offensive on Saturday against the Taliban's last big stronghold in Afghanistan's most violent province and were quickly thrown into a firefight with the militants.